To the editor:
I am concerned about the amount of ink you give to the Republican leaders promoting their wanting to open the state up and not have a mask mandate. We have every surrounding state that is having record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The states to the west are leading the nation with COVID-19 and are sending patients to Minnesota for care. Wisconsin has set up a treatment center on the state fairgrounds to care for COVID-19 patients.
I think you need to spend more time giving the people in this area the real facts to survive this pandemic! The sources I am referring to are the Mayo Clinic, and U of M hospitals. Over and over again they stress the wearing of masks and keeping the social distance. I see over and over again people not wearing masks correctly with their noses hanging out increasing the chances of COVID-19 spread!
If we want anything resembling a normal life we must wear the mask correctly, and maintain social distance!
Steve White
Faribault