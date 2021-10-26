To the editor:
FMS is truly a great school! Students understand that the adults really care about them — this is obvious from their interactions in the classrooms and offices and hallways.
Smile, as the children seek positive attention from the counselors and administrators. Laugh with them, as the teachers and paras make learning fun. Cherish the secretaries and custodians and kitchen staff who patiently guide them on their journeys. I have substitute taught in many districts — not all schools care for their students as noticeably as FMS.
The start of this school year has been tough: kids lost their ability to sit in class for 45 minutes, 7 periods a day; after spending many months at home, they forgot how to learn and why learning is important; unhealthy behaviors have increased due to long months of social isolation. Within this chaos, the teachers struggle to create an engaging learning environment. Slowly, however, the students are remembering the expectations of school. The endless patience and perseverance of every adult at FMS is aiding their progress.
My commute is 45 minutes. I could substitute teach at schools much closer to home. But I prefer to be part of this unique environment — where every child and every adult feels welcome and supported. FMS is truly a great school!
Claudia Vanderborght
Kenyon