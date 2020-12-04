One of the ways that I have been coping through this pandemic is by learning more about stress and trauma, our responses to it, what we can do to help alleviate it, how to live with it and hopefully thrive during it.
Recently I listened to Brene Brown’s podcast episode with Emily and Amelia Nagoski about burnout and how to complete the stress cycle. In the podcast they talk about the three components of burnout being emotional exhaustion, decreased sense of accomplishment and depersonalization.
“In the 40 years since the original formulation, research has found that it’s the first element in burnout, emotional exhaustion, that’s most strongly linked to negative impacts on our health, on relationships and work, especially for women.”
This pandemic and the uncertainties, the ground seeming to constantly shift under our feet, trying to parent in the midst of a pandemic, trying to create a “normal” life when nothing is normal, all of these things can lead to emotional exhaustion. Add in the additional stresses of life which never really stopped, and many of us are looking for ways to help manage and mitigate stress and burnout.
The Nagoski twins write about the importance of completing the stress cycle. Much of the harm we experience from unprocessed emotions is because we get stuck in them and stay there. They encourage us to think of emotions as tunnels and in order to feel better we have to go through an emotion all the way to its end point and complete the stress cycle.
The research shows that there are seven proven ways to complete the stress cycle: Exercise, breathing (deep breathing, yoga and mindfulness exercises), laughter, affection, a big old cry and creative expression.
And as Ms. Nagoski says, “Don’t worry if you’re not sure you can recognize when you’ve completed the cycle, especially if you’ve spent a lot of years, like your whole life maybe, holding on to worry or anger. You’ve probably got a whole lot of accumulated stress response cycles spinning their engines, waiting for their turn. So it’s going to take a while before you get through the backlog. All you need to do is recognize that you feel incrementally better than you felt before you started. You can notice that something in your body has changed, shifted in the direction of peace. If I was an eight, at an eight on the stress scale when I started and I’m a four now, you can look at yourself and say, ‘That’s pretty good.’”
In these times of incredible stress we all have to dig deep into our self-care toolboxes, shore up on our resilience and remind ourselves and each other to keep moving, breathe deeply, to find ways to laugh at ourselves and each other. Share those silly TikTok videos, lean on old family jokes, call your friend and tell them a funny story that leaves you gasping for air and clutching your belly as you wipe the tears of laughter from your eyes.
We also need to give ourselves permission to cry without fear of judgment or shame, to know that we aren’t alone in being deeply affected by the past few months. And lastly to find ways to creatively use this pent up energy, these unused emotions and let it all out- through songs, strokes of a paintbrush, writing the next great novel, perfecting your sourdough recipe.
Healing is a communal process, by taking care of our own needs we are better able to take care of one another. The old adage of putting on your oxygen mask first still applies. By recognizing and responding to our own emotions, our own needs we are better able to identify and meet them in others.
Research has shown that emotionally literate communities help us move further towards our goal of ending domestic violence and sexual assault. And as always it is up to all of us in our homes to start within, start with those near and dear to us to help create healthier families.
Consider this your permission slip to take a deep breath, check in with yourself and ask “Which if the seven tools can I use today?”