To the editor:
What an uplifting morning to spend time at South Central College celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Faribault School students of all ages, staff, and community supporters of the Faribault Coalition and the Virtues Project. It was a great event met with enthusiasm from the more than 100 who attended. Hearing Dr. King's "I Have A Dream:" speech still sends chills up my spine.
Students from elementary, middle school and high school read their essays relating to their dreams. One cannot help but be proud of our students as they eloquently expressed their ideas. Several talked about Dr. King's quote "There is always a right time to do the right thing. Makes one pause to examine our own dreams and see whether or not we do the right thing when we see injustice or an opportunity to help.
Contemplating the virtue kindness I thought about what we can do to make Faribault more welcoming. We can certainly spread kindness by broadening our vision of Community. This should include all of our neighbors, young and old, new and well established, those who are like us and not like us. One student mentioned just opening a door for someone or saying "hello" can be a simple act of kindness.In this time of worry of global warming it can also include showing kindness to the environment which we share and all creatures in it. We are so lucky to have River Bend Nature Center to teach our children how to care for others and the environment, but it truly is something we all can do.
Again, I was impressed with students participating in the discuss I attended on financial justice. They offered unique perspectives and expressed their worries about paying for college and finding good jobs that would make their parents proud. They too are concerned about affordable housing and equalizing the playing field between the haves and have nots. It was agreed that we need to share feelings with our elected officials.
In all there was a feeling of hope as we left the event. Dr. King's dream must continue to be kept alive. People should not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Thanks to all who planned or attended the event. A we move out into our Faribault community we can all take steps to make Dr. King's dream our dream.
Do an act of kindness today. Thanks to the good Samaritan who helped dig out my driveway on Friday. I thought it was the service I hired, but it was a good neighbor with a truck and ability to do a simple act of kindness. I am sure we saw many during the storm and they will continue to happen. Faribault is a great town, dream big! Save the date for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021.
Pat Rice
Faribault