Retirement has its privileges. Today I had the opportunity to spend this beautiful sunny morning with my granddaughter and her preschool class at a local apple orchard. We all climbed into a wagon for a trip through the orchard. As our tour guide/owner asked questions these little ones were quite knowledgeable about apples. Their teacher it seems had been preparing them for the trip with class lessons and projects about apples and apple trees!
Apples and the University of Minnesota have a long-standing history within our state. The drive for a hardy apple tree to be grown here started in 1887 with the University’s Agricultural Experiment Station. U of M plant breeders would collect wild trees as well as cultivars from New England and other Midwest breeders. From those, thousands of seedlings were grown from parent trees. To help sort out the winners the record-breaking cold winter of 1917-18 assisted with the sorting process. A New England variety called ‘Malinda’ survived and lead to the first successful apples of the 1920’s, including Haralson and Beacon. Over the course of these many years 27 varieties have been introduced by the University of Minnesota with 18 of those varieties still available today.
In 2018 ‘First Kiss’ was introduced as the University’s 27th variety. Introducing a new apple into the marketplace can take years. ‘First Kiss’ dates back to 1990 when the U’s apple breeders David Bedford and Jim Luby wanted to breed an apple with the taste of Honeycrisp which ripens in late September, but would be available to consumers before Labor Day.
To achieve their goal, they crossed a Honeycrisp with an early ripening variety from the University of Arkansas only known as ‘AA44.’ After almost 30 years of rigorous trials at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Horticultural Research Center ‘First Kiss’ was the clear winner! If you haven’t had the opportunity to try it yet…RUN! to the nearest apple orchard to see if there are any left.
With the many different varieties of apples come several different ripening times. Starting in mid to late August ‘Zestar!’, Beacon, SweeTango and State Fair apples will be the some of the first to ripen. Followed by Wealthy, Chestnut Crabapple, Sweet Sixteen and Honeycrisp ripening in mid to late September. Late September to late October Honeygold, Haralson, Frostbite, SnowSweet and Fireside/Connell Red apples will be available.
If you are interested in adding apples trees to your landscape check out the article entitled ‘Growing Apples in the Home Garden’ at www.extension.umn.edu. The article provides all the information you need to successfully grow your own trees.
If growing apple trees is not your thing, check out the apple orchards in the Faribault area! Ableman’s Creekside Orchard, Trump’s Orchard of Straight River Farms to see what’s ripe!
Yes, today was a good day. Spending a beautiful sunny day in an apple orchard with some very inquisitive (and smart) preschoolers was a GREAT day….
And as Johnny Appleseed would sing…’Oh the Lord is good to me and so I thank the Lord for giving me the things I need, the sun and the rain and the apple seed, the Lord is good to me!’