Like many of you, we’re spending week number 52 of 2021 cleaning up files, reviewing 2022 plans and needs while reflecting on the last two years. I say the last two years because ’20 and ’21 seem to have melded into a single, awkward period of time. We’re approaching 2022 with a cautiously optimistic attitude for our state and country and flaming hot optimism for our town!
The Chamber’s confidence for 2022 is well informed. We have been privileged to share planning tables with Faribault Public Schools, South Central College, the Faribault Industrial Corporation, our own Board of Directors and Vision Task Force, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Executives, Minnesota Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus and a newly forming Community Investment Fund. We have also continued Downtown Faribault work and planning with the Faribault EDA and City of Faribault. We’re also proud to be part of Allina’s rollout promoting the amazing services and infrastructure that their network has built right here in Faribault! Based on insights, support, and feedback from these partners I can say with certainty that this town is absolutely moving in a great direction.
The Faribault Chamber office is proud to be part of this network of organizations and people who work separately and together to build the best institutions, infrastructure and policies. These efforts are moving Faribault deliberately toward our Vision 2040. Organizing our collective resources and purposes to enhance services and opportunities for our businesses and individuals is a joint effort and the leaders and teams of these organizations have been all-in to continue the momentum.
Here are some important shout-outs to the Chamber Board and Vision Task Force. Thank You to these representatives of the business community who have given time, direction, insights and feedback for our work without compensation. Without their support – and the support of our membership we cease to exist.
I would like to express my appreciation to Chamber Rock Stars Kelly Nygaard, Casie Steeves and Kymn Anderson. These dedicated people contribute to Faribault with their expertise in the office as well as volunteering in several capacities on local boards. The Chamber is proud of their work and dedication.
We’re looking forward to continuing to serve with an eye on the future and a passion for shared success. Together the organizations, businesses and people of Faribault are making it happen.