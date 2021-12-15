In July, I was fortunate to step into the role of Principal at Faribault Middle School. I felt welcomed and was excited to join an amazing team of teachers and staff. I started my teaching career in a middle school before spending the last four years as a Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at Faribault High School. It feels good to be back at the middle school level! The excellence in our school can be seen everywhere. Despite the many challenges the world of education is facing, we have had a great school year!
Our first order of business this summer was to get together as a team to plan for the school year. With the roller coaster ride around the global pandemic, teacher fatigue and so many changes in the world of education, we knew we had our work cut out for us. We needed to create measurable goals that would improve the outcome for our students. Our staff was up for the challenge and remains committed to excellence. Immediately, I was impressed with our staff's passion and dedication towards improving FMS. We dove into our data and came up with three building goals that would drive our work for the 2021-2022 school year.
These goals were:
Faribault Middle School will see growth in satisfaction for school culture and climate for staff, students, and families as measured by surveys, participation, and anecdotal evidence.
Faribault Middle School will see growth in the use of WICOR (Writing, Inquiry, Collaboration, and Reading) strategies as measured by administrative walk-throughs, self-assessments, and literacy coach support.
FMS will create more opportunities to build knowledge and increase participation with families and community members.
By dedicating time towards the culture of our building, hyperfocusing on researched-based instructional strategies (WICOR) and providing more opportunities for our families and community to build knowledge about our schools, we knew that we could move the needle. Our team knew that there was more to a child's education than just instruction. We wanted to ensure that we are creating a safe and welcoming culture and that we are providing opportunities to partner with families and the community. We continuously evaluate our progress towards these three goals. As principal, I am beyond pleased with the progress we have made.
The greatest part about working at Faribault Middle School is interacting with our student body. The knowledge, creativity, laughter and dedication towards learning is exciting to see. In a recent survey that was given out to our student body, 87 percent of students either agreed or strongly agreed that they feel cared about by most adults at FMS. Additionally, 93 percent of students felt as though FMS wanted them to do well.
Our school is one of excellence. The staff in our building care deeply about building relationships with students and helping them to become well rounded citizens who give back to the great community of Faribault. We have our challenges, as do all schools, but what separates us is that we embrace these challenges, we are not afraid to take them on. We are committed to ensuring that every student receives a hiqh quality and equitable education. Our FMS family is committed to our students and to their academic, social and emotional success.
Excellence is Everywhere at FMS!