To the editor:
I would like to respond to Lynda Boudreau's claim of a serious flaw in Minnesota's election laws. First, the Center for the American Experiment is a conservative think tank whose data is seriously flawed. As an election judge, I can confirm that same-day registrants do not just waltz in and vote. They need to provide proof of residency. For a list of what is accepted, visit bit.ly/3jmaokv. Election judges do not allow anyone to vote if they can't provide the proper documentation. Same-day registrants must provide current proof of residency undergoing verification in real time, leaving little to no room for voter fraud.
Second, data based on postal verification cards being returned is just bad data. We get hundreds of returned mail a year and when we reach out to the individual electronically, the majority of the time we are told we had the correct address. The USPS erroneously returned the mail! Putting the mail in another envelope with the same address results in the person receiving the mail. I also am aware of individuals who will write "RTS UNKN" (return to sender, unknown) on solicitations and put them back in the mailbox. I myself will do that when I get mail from a solicitor that I don't want in the hopes that they will remove me from their mailing list and also hoping it incurs extra postage costs to them. That doesn't mean my address is not correct, however.
Extensive research has proven time and again that our elections are secure and fraud is extremely rare, so I have to wonder why people keep spreading misinformation. What is it they hope to accomplish?
Linda Mueller
Faribault