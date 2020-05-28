This strange time has resulted in officials deciding what work and what workers are deemed essential. Difficult decisions were made and, no matter where the line is drawn, it will always feel arbitrary and unjust.
Business owners have been rightly petitioning the government to be allowed to operate because their business is essential to their family, their employees, and the community. No one should envy the responsibility of making such decisions. There is no way to make them without upsetting someone. There are too many real risks involved while balancing health against livelihood. No government official can be completely fair, even though they may try.
It is not so with God. With God every life has value.
In God’s mind there is no one who is nonessential. “[God] desires all people to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (1 Timothy 2:4 ESV)
What about sinners who have betrayed God and hurt their neighbor? Jesus says, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners” (Mark 2:17 ESV). Even the vilest of sinners are atoned for by Jesus’ death on the cross. His blood can cleanse the foulest sinner and make them fit to stand before the very throne of God.
You know your own sins. I’m sure that there are sins of your past and even ones that you fight with daily now that make you know and feel how unworthy you are of God’s love. The good news is this: Jesus has paid for your sins and covers your shame so that you can be saved.
God loves you and He considers you essential. He wants everyone to be with Him. You may find this hard to believe right now. Many are suffering. Many are grieving. Fear, death, and chaos surround us. Because of lost jobs and businesses many are wondering how they will even survive. Does your current situation change any of God’s promises? No! He does not change. He will see you through it all. Even when you die, if you believe in Jesus, He has a place for you in heaven.
So, remember Jesus’ promises. If you have put your trust in Him, you are not alone. You are forgiven. You are free. God has deemed you essential to his kingdom.