...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday
afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3
to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery
roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather
advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
No one ever thinks they could be a victim. Until it happens to them.
People who take advantage of others are often very savvy. They pay attention to what is happening in people’s lives that they can exploit. Scammers know that at age 65, people become eligible for Medicare, which makes them perfect targets.
These scammers also know that people understand little about Medicare. Medicare is complicated and most people don’t know whether they need to enroll or who to go to with their questions.
It is important to know that scammers will typically contact you by phone. They may call claiming to be a representative from Medicare. They may tell you they need to verify your information to enroll you in Medicare or they may tell you your Medicare information was compromised. They intend to gather your personal information and use it to commit fraud. This simply isn’t true.
Medicare will only call you requesting personal information in these situations:
• A Medicare health or drug plan can call you if you’re already a member of the plan. The agent who helped you join can also call you.
• A customer service representative from 1-800-MEDICARE can call you if you’ve called and left a message or a representative said that someone would call you back.
If someone calls claiming they are from Medicare and asks for personal information, hang up the phone and call 1-800-MEDICARE. For information about how to protect yourself from Medicare fraud, look for the "Protecting Yourself & Medicare Fraud," a Center for Medicare & Medicaid publication.
If you believe you are a victim of Medicare fraud, call the Senior LinkAge Line® at 800-333-2433 to get help. This free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging is a partnership with Minnesota’s Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s federally designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program and the place to call for questions and information on Medicare and much more.
Robin Thompson is the information and assistance director at Senior LinkAge Line and Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.