Hello Faribault and surrounding friends,
First, thank you for following the governor’s orders and staying home, and if you have gone out, done the precautionary measures to help stop the spread.
Whether or not you agree with his decision, it was needed to figure out what “this” was, and what was going on. I feel that a certain portion of this was necessary to see where we are at. When I saw people, hundreds of people, going through a big box store in a day, but the mom and pop shops could not be open, I didn’t agree with the plan. When I saw food tents go up in the parking lot of one big box, I really didn’t agree.
That said, Wednesday night the governor decided to start reopening retail on the 18th, and put a date on restaurants, bars and other establishments to open, with a game plan to prevent the spread. If people follow the plans and do the best they can to prevent “this” we can move forward.
There is a lot from both sides as to what “this” is, but whatever it is, it will create a new normal. If you go out and don’t feel safe walking into a place, don’t. You have that choice. If you don’t care, that is fine too, but be aware of those that do care, and respect their decisions. We are in this together, no choice. This is our town that we live in, play in, shop in and grow in. We need to do the best we can with what we have to keep going forward.
In my full-time day job, am a tier two essential employee and have been happily going to work for at least 40 hours a week. When I hear from employers in our town that people are choosing not to go to work in hopes of getting the extra $600 dollars a week, I am saddened. If you still had a job to go to, but made the decision not to, you put your employer in a tough spot and your job may not be there when you decide to go back.
When I look at the health care industry that was shut down because they were going to be overwhelmed by this, but instead had to furlough people because they couldn’t do the scheduled work due to people that had to reschedule surgeries, check-ups and other scheduled activities for something that never happened, that disappoints me. For the families that had to make tough decisions on budgets, good job on keeping it going. When I look at small business owners, that didn’t get anything, I applaud you for hanging in there and figuring out how to make the next step.
While we can’t be sure of what “this” is, the ‘Stay at Home’ order did have one good thing. I’ve heard about families coming together and neighbors finally slowing down enough to meet for the first time. If something good had to come from all this, I think it made our community stronger and closer. We will get back to hugs, handshakes and high fives. Any day you want to give me any of those greetings, I’m all for it. But for now, we need to use our best judgment.
We will survive, we will proceed with caution. Some of you reached out asking me and the council to ‘re-open’ the city. While we could write a letter to do that, it does not mean much. Any entity higher than us could still come in and fine the business and shut them down. That is not where we wanted to put any of our businesses. Not only are they challenged, but to add legal issues would not be a good idea. We just needed to wait it out.
Thank you for being in this together, whether you wanted to be or not.