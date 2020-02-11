To the editor:
A recent story by KARE 11 found that there were hundreds of rape kits that were either destroyed or simply went untested. This includes 11 destroyed kits from the Faribault Police Department.
In 2017, the U.S Department of Justice recommended that rape kits in “uncharged or unsolved” cases be kept for at least 50 years. But Minnesota police departments have destroyed more than 200 kits from those types of cases since 2017. KARE 11’s investigations found that some kits were destroyed only weeks after a case was reported. And in some cases, the suspects went on to be convicted in different sexual or physical assaults. There is currently nothing in the law that prevents police from destroying kits or even requires that they run DNA tests on them.
A loophole also allows police to opt out of testing a kit as long as they consult with a county attorney. KARE 11 found that 20 departments had over 10% of their rape kits go untested.
According to the HOPE Center in Rice County, there was 161 sexual violence cases reported to them in 2018. But the HOPE Center also emphasizes that while there are the reported cases, it is not representative of the scope of violence as many of these cases go unreported.
With this data, how are women supposed to feel comfortable coming forward when they learn that their case might not even be processed? Having the courage to come forward and speak out after sexual assault or rape is already an incredibly nerve-racking experience for women. And with these new statistics, it is even more disheartening.
I am appalled that our police department has made its way onto this list. It is completely unacceptable. We should be holding our police department to a higher standard, and they need to take responsibility for these actions.
Katelyn Jensen
Faribault