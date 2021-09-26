To the editor:
Many pieces have been printed in Adams Publishing Group regional newspapers by opponents of this massive, multi-billion dollar, oil pipeline. Even Jane Fonda from Hollywood and Democratic congresswomen have shown up with their environmental T-shirt slogans. To no avail.
Approved 6-0 by the Minnesota Public Utility Commission, the Minnesota Supreme Court, the Army Corp of Engineers, even by Gov. Tim Walz, it will open in a few weeks.
It will carry tar sands oil 1,200 miles from Edmonton, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and then on to Patoka, Illinois, and to Louisiana and Texas refineries. Best of all it will supply most of the feedstock for the Koch refinery in Farmington that supplies 80% of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. No more boycotts, no spills, no accidents.
It is planned to pump over 600,000 barrels per day of Canadian tar sands for more than the 50 years its predecessor has served.
Unfortunately, good news like this seldom gets newspaper coverage.
Doug Jones
Nerstrand