When school began in the fall of 2019, no one predicted the changes that would take place in the spring of 2020.
Our fall at Bethlehem Academy began with the changing of leaves and the celebration of traditions. Families gathered on the back forty for our back-to-school picnic, students practiced on the court and on the field, and we lived out our mission to “Love as Jesus loved, to lead, to serve, to inspire, and to seek the truth: Veritas” by serving others and empowering our school family to spiritual and academic excellence.
By November, hints in the news from overseas indicated that change was in the air. At Bethlehem Academy traditions continued with only a whisper of what was to come. During the Advent season our students celebrated the birth of Christ through Masses, sacraments, and musical concerts. Basketball games hit the floor and the Emeralds danced their way to a section championship, taking fourth at state. Each month our staff honored students who lived out our mission. In January our school joined other schools nationwide to highlight the difference that faith makes in education as part of Catholic Schools’ Week, including packing nearly 40,000 meals for families in need. Our SnoBall week in February was the last normal tradition of the year for Bethlehem Academy. By March, national sports were shut down, gym floors empty and Bethlehem Academy, along with schools nationwide, transitioned to distance learning.
As a school administrator, we train for academic success and school disasters. We practice fire drills, lock downs, and tornado warnings, but nothing in our educational training prepared schools for the transition to sudden and immediate quarantine where teachers offer academic lessons from a distance. At Bethlehem Academy the one to one nature of our school led to a smoother transition to distance learning, but there was still much to learn as the days turned into weeks and trauma and fear seeped into daily instruction. From the distance, new traditions emerged. Online became the BA lifeline. Students were celebrated online through spotlights, features, and videos even though concerts and sports schedules disappeared from their calendars. A community-wide parade brought joy to quarantined students and families all across Faribault.
By May, staff gathered online to seek opportunities to continue spring traditions amidst the quarantine. The Mary Ceremony crowned Mary virtually, graduation signs and cookies delivered smiles to members of the Class of 2020, and a virtual awards ceremony debuted at Bethlehem Academy, along with online fundraisers. On May 29, an in-person diploma presentation was held in the BA parking lot and featured online. President Briscoe announced his retirement, opening the door for additional changes at Bethlehem Academy for the 2020-21 school year. The changes implemented during his leadership left Bethlehem Academy stronger academically and financially. From adding Advanced Placement classes, to agricultural sciences programming and new windows throughout the building. Bethlehem Academy was set for new traditions and goals under new leadership.
In July 2020, I joined the BA family as the new president and principal. Immediately I gathered staff and faculty to create our COVID Preparedness Team. Through planning, partnerships, and months of discussion, a COVID Safety Plan was put into action. We welcomed our students back to in-person learning on Sept. 1 with some of our students continuing to join us online. Throughout the pandemic, my vision and the vision of our staff and governing boards remains clear. We strive to live out the mission of the school each day, to foster a school community that thrives by supporting one another, to seek new partnerships and grants that support our mission and celebrate excellence, and to build upon the rich history, faith and traditions of our school.
This vision connected our middle school team this September with a national pilot program. The Positivity Project pilot program selected our school to implement a new curriculum focused on building school communities and relationships amongst middle school scholars. In addition, the Minnesota Independent Schools’ Forum chose Bethlehem Academy to participate in a new STEM program, “We Share Solar,” that teaches students to utilize solar science for global energy. Once completed, Bethlehem Academy students will share their solar energy project with rural communities in East Africa. Expanding upon our STEM and agricultural programs, BA also dedicated our new Greenhouse with a blessing ceremony.
As we evaluate our programs and seek spiritual and academic excellence in all that we offer, this pandemic invites us to prayer and to a greater understanding of the needs around us. At Bethlehem Academy, while we continue to embrace our traditions, we seek unique ways this year, to ensure that the Bethlehem Academy mission thrives while keeping our staff and our students safe.
The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals of 2020 will never forget the changes that occurred during their final high school year. Our graduates of 2020 remain Cardinal strong, ready to follow St. Catherine of Siena to, “Be who God meant you to be and ….set the world on fire.” Our Bethlehem Academy faculty, students and staff follow the new safety protocols and guidelines while remaining steadfast in the Bethlehem Academy way – Faith and Families: Together We Fly!