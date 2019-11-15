Have I ever mentioned I have the happiest email inbox of anyone in the world?
Seriously. Who else gets messages each day telling them about all the good things going on in our communities?
I love writing this column so much I would do it for free — but don’t tell my boss that! I recently got an email from Becky Salberg, of Gwinner, N.D., who shared her thoughts on all the kind people she sees throughout the day as she goes about her errands. As a grandmother, she also had to tell me about her adult grandson. I think you’ll agree, she has reason to be proud!
“Hi Nicole, your kindness stories remind me of all the people I meet each week who are kind even though they could be short-tempered and rude, such as the ladies at the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) who are dealing with all of us trying to update our licenses. By 2 in the afternoon I would have been ready to be done with us! But they continue doing their jobs with a smile! Same with the workers at the dentist’s office who are always pleasant and considerate.
“I’ve been meaning to send in my grandson’s kindness story. He is one of the most kind, caring people I know (spoken as only a grandma can!). He is a flight attendant and deals with all kinds of people daily. Everyone he talks to seems to need to get someplace now!
“Recently he had a passenger in first class who was blind. He sensed that she was pretty worried and after all of his preparations were done, he sat with her. She asked if he would hold her hand during takeoff, so he did.
“She said she was worried about finding the people who were meeting her when they landed. When he told her he would be happy to help her off the plane and find her family, she was relieved. Upon landing, she waited patiently while he finished his landing duties and then he helped her off the plane. She had tears in her eyes when she thanked him, gave him a hug and told him how she appreciated his kindness.
“Shortly after he left her with her family, he was approached by the couple who had been sitting behind her. They put a $50 bill in his pocket and told him how heartwarming it had been to watch his compassionate care of this woman.
“Of course he considered it all in a day’s work, but I think otherwise. He didn’t do it to receive compensation, but because she reminded him of his great-grandmas who both had vision problems. He said he would have hoped others would treat them just as he treated her.”
Does reading about Becky’s grandson remind you of a special person with a big heart for helping? Please tell me about them. I love to read your stories.