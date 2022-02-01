The Minnesota Voters Alliance (MVA) election lawsuit against two Minnesota counties was heard before the Minnesota Supreme Court in January. This case is about requiring a fair and uniform approach for accepting and rejecting absentee ballots according to Minnesota Statutes 203B.121.
According to MVA, "hundreds of cities, counties, and school districts across Minnesota are ignoring state election law requirements to maintain party balance on their absentee ballot boards.
"The consequences of this have been two-fold: 1) Republican election judges have been shut out from accepting/rejecting absentee ballots; and 2) The rejection rate of illegitimate absentee ballots fell to a historic low in the 2020 election, meaning tens of thousands of illegitimate ballots were likely accepted in Minnesota because of the lack of bi-partisan oversight.”
Election uniformity, fairness, and transparency is extremely important to the integrity of elections and to ensure voter confidence. The practice used for counting absentee ballots in Rice County is currently being questioned by many residents.
Through the actions of county commissioners, the ballot board does not have to include party-balanced election judges chosen from political party lists to examine, accept or reject, and tabulate ballots as required under state statute. Instead, the ballot board selects county or municipal staff to do this. This is the action being legally challenged by Minnesota Voter’s Alliance, which may take months to be decided.
Of the 3.3 million votes cast in the Minnesota 2020 General Election, 58% of votes, or 1.9 million votes were cast by absentee ballot. This indicates that likely thousands of absentee ballots were examined and processed by Rice County Ballot Board appointees.
Another lawsuit filed by The Upper Midwest Law Center challenges an administrative rule adopted by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon regarding verifying the names on absentee ballots.
The challenged rule limits the situations in which a ballot may be rejected. According to James Dickey, senior trial counsel, “The… rule conflicts with Minnesota’s absentee ballot verification statute. It makes it impossible for election judges and ballot board members to do their job of verifying the voter named on an absentee ballot actually cast his or her vote. Because the secretary of state has created unnecessary confusion, our clients are asking the courts to step in...”
Continual modifications to election procedures by Secretary Simon are concerning.
Citizens have requested that the Rice County Board of Commissioners stop authorizing the hiring of municipal staff to count absentee ballots and restore transparency, uniformity and fairness to the local election process. When absentee ballots outnumber those of in-person voting, the board must insist those chosen to complete the task of the Ballot Board be party-balanced election judges.
If the board refuses to accommodate this request, it should authorize observers from both parties be present during the examination, processing and tabulation of all county absentee ballots. This will go a long way in ensuring residents that the county election process is uniform, fair and transparent for both absentee and in-person voters.