Wake up, Americans! Some things to think about…
The four steps to a Coup D’etat (Revolution):
1. Defund the Police
• Happening in cities—Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, etc.
• The CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest) zone in Seattle, Washington.
2. Disarm the citizens
•Attacking freedom under Second Amendment
3. Removal of statues and history (culture)
• 30+ statues taken down in America; Hitler’s tactic.
• Christian statues next according to one activist.
• Burning Bibles—Portland, Oregon
4. Manipulate media
• The mainstream media are owned/controlled by leftist liberals. One tactic is to make you believe something that is not true.
• Media sources in 2016 giving President Trump little to no chance of winning—happening in 2020.
• Media downplaying situations such as the CHOP zone in Seattle, Washington. The Radical Democrat mayor called this a “block party or summer of love.” Within this zone, people were raped and killed.
• Censorship of conservative views
Rioting Statistic: A quick analysis of 26 major U.S. cities that suffered riots and violence; 24 of the 26 cities had Radical Democratic mayors!
Wake up citizens, especially Democrats, to the fact that the radical left is taking over much of the Democratic Party. These radicals are not Democrats—they are socialist/communists whose agenda is to eliminate our Constitutional way of life and establish a New World Order at the cost of every one of our freedoms.
Wake up Church leaders and fellow Christians! The radical leftist Democrats are coming after Christians. Our Bibles are burning. Christians arise, engage and raise a standard. I am asking Churches in Faribault to respond with a United Day of Prayer and Repentance as in 2 Chronicles 7:14.
The Socialist/Communists cannot defeat us militarily so they are attacking from within. The United States of America and our God-given Constitutional liberties will prevail!
Dr. Linda Moore
Faribault