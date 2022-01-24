“As we get ready to head into the 2022 legislative session, I’ve been hearing consistently from my constituents about the everyday problems they are facing, and they are looking for solutions. Minnesotans face rising inflation, supply chain issues, and other economic uncertainty. My priority is to make living in Minnesota more affordable while creating safe communities and empowering parents to make decisions so every child can have a quality education.
Making life affordable for all Minnesotans can come in a multitude of ways. As chair of the Housing Committee, I am especially passionate about a free housing market that provides an opportunity for everyone to achieve the goal of affordable homeownership. It won’t happen overnight, but I continuously hear from both for-profit and non-profit builders that building codes, zoning codes, and permitting fees make it nearly impossible to build affordable starter homes in Minnesota. I am working on legislation to address these issues so homeownership can be attainable for Minnesotans across the state.
Just as everyone deserves affordability in housing options, Minnesotans deserve to live in safe communities. We must continue to support our law enforcement who risk their lives to keep us safe. It is of utmost importance that we hold criminals accountable, and the judicial system provides penalties that match the crime, assure fair trials, and aim to help reduce those who have been convicted in the past from reoffending.
No matter where a child lives, they deserve a quality education and parents should be included when choosing the best school and curriculum for their child. The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged everyone but has had a profound impact on our students. Forced to bounce between online and in-person learning our students are not meeting reading and math standards. Parents have had a full view of the struggles their children have faced with the shifting models as well seeing firsthand school curriculum being taught. As we work to help children recover from lost learning time, we also need to ensure parents are included in deciding what is taught, whether children are getting the quality of education to prepare to thrive as adults, and provide support to families to make the best choices to fit their individual needs.
We have a lot to tackle this upcoming session, but making life more affordable, creating safe communities, and empowering parents are my top priorities. I want to hear from you and learn what your priorities are! Please send me an email at sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn or give me a call at 651-296-5558. It is my honor to serve you.”