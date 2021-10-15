Faribault Parks and Recreation would like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our newest staff member, Chad Barman. Chad comes to us from Sioux Falls, S.D. where he most recently ran the amateur baseball program.
Previous to that he ran the intermural program at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. Originally from Wisconsin, Chad has some big shoes to fill as he has taken David Pribbenow's position. David retired in July after 23 years and Chad is eager to learn all of his new responsibilities. If you get a chance as a patron, participant or employee, you are invited in to welcome Chad to Faribault as well and to offer any suggestions you might have to improve programs.
Another person we need to recognize is Doug Knutson. He reaches a milestone this next week when he celebrates his 40th year working for the city of Faribault. If you know or see Doug, please congratulate him on this major accomplishment.
We have a great program in connection with the Diversity Coalition. On Fridays from 4-7:30 p.m. an open gym at the community center is offered at no cost. The Diversity Coalition has paid for this program through previous grants.
As part of this program we are also working with St. Olaf College who provides several students who are assisting in the supervision of the facility for this program. This program does have a limited life span but should be able to continue through at least the end of 2021.
As the weather continues to cool, it will soon be time for people to move back indoors. We have plenty of options for working out. We have group exercise at Washington Recreation, Yoga and Pilates classes, water exercise and pickleball just to name a few opportunities. In some of these areas we continue to look for instructors. If you have any interested in teaching programs you are welcome to reach out to us and apply.
While we are beginning to focus on moving activities indoors, we are not done outdoors yet. The Faribault School District is hosting the Section 1AA cross country meet on Thursday, Oct. 28 at North Alexander Park. This a great opportunity to see the top high school runners from Section 1AA. On Saturday, Oct. 30 River Bend Nature Center is hosting the Bats, Bones and Bon Fires event. This is a great family activity. Please consider attending. Also, on October 30 we are cosponsoring with the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association the Jack-O-Lantern pickleball tournament. This an opportunity to play or come watch some of the best pickleball players in the area.
As a reminder we also have rooms available for rent for indoor events at both Washington Recreation Center and the Community Center. We also have birthday party opportunities renting a room at the community center and tying in the swimming pool with open swim. Call the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department for more information on these opportunities.
As we have always asked, if there are any programs or activities that you would like to see offered please let us know at the community center.