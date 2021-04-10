Easter Sunday is barely past and I’m not ready to let it go yet. God has more to say about new beginnings, about living an abundant resurrection life.
Even as we come to know Jesus, we can stumble. Henry Nouwen observed that the majority of people struggle with one of three lies of identity: I am what I do, I am who people say that I am or I am what I have.
In the gospel of John, three people in the resurrection account struggle with those lies. It isn’t until Jesus is resurrected that each lives into their baptismal identity.
All her life, Mary Magdalene has accepted the lie, I am what people say about me. Even though Jesus has entered her life, she is still burdened by this lie. She hears people whispering about the seven demons she once had. She can’t get past it.
Jesus comes to her with great love and gentleness and calls her by name, Mary — and sends her out to go and tell the others. This woman will no longer live directed by what people say about her. Jesus makes it clear, she is worthy of belonging and is claimed as a child of God. She becomes an apostle to the disciples!
Peter subscribes to the lie, I am what I have. He is the kind of guy who wants to know that everything is under control. There are plans for everything and contingency plans — just in case. Addicted to security and survival, he keeps asking, “Do I have enough?”
Peter meets the resurrected Jesus on the beach. Three times Jesus asks, “Do you love me?” And three times Peter replies, “Yes, Lord. You know I love you.” In that moment Peter knows he’s safe. Peter is freed to live his most abundant life; to live out God’s calling to leadership.
The third lie, well represented by John is I am what I do. He is a brilliant, calculating leader who loves justice. Known for his impetuous spirit and quick anger he often lives up to his nickname—son of Thunder. He becomes unstoppable when he fully accepts his real identity, “God’s beloved.” The light comes on. His life isn’t all about what he’s doing but rather allows the love of God to overflow out of him. John become the Apostle of love.
Three people meet the resurrected Jesus and all three are transformed. The power of the resurrection is visible in their lives.
In the same way, we discern the lie of our identity. The resurrected Jesus gives eyes to see a way forward. What difference does the resurrection makes for you? Jesus invites you to claim your baptismal identity as “beloved child of God with whom God is well pleased.”
On this glorious week after Easter we remember the most pivotal moment in all of history—Jesus resurrection. He is Risen! He is risen indeed! We are free to new life like Mary Magdalene, Peter and John. We are free from all that holds us, including those lies we tell ourselves. We are free to live!