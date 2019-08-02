To the editor:
I am thankful for the good, honest people that live in Rice County. On Saturday afternoon I was investigating a water mussel by the Cedar Lake boat launch and laid my iPhone down on the dock.
I rushed away to get out of the way of the next boater and left my phone lying there. I didn’t notice my missing phone until an hour later. I posted my grandmother’s phone number on the Find My Phone app in case someone wanted to let me know. But really, I thought I’d never see it again.
A couple hours later we received a call from a Rice County deputy that a lady had turned a phone into them as they were launching their patrol boat. I was shocked!
I just want to thank the woman that found my phone for turning it into the deputy and for the deputy’s kindness in returning it to me.
Grant Koch
Faribault