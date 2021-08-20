Gardening in 2021 has definitely been challenging.
How have you gardeners been coping with no rain and above normal hear for days on end? This heat and humidity are not my favorite kind of weather, but we are surviving. I will share with you how I have been handling this summer weather. I know that every year is different, but this year we definitely have one for the books.
Our yard is too large and hard to get every corner watered, so in the beginning we chose not to even start. Did our yard look pretty awful for a Master Gardener’s yard? The answer was yes. We have some shaded areas did much better than the areas of full hot sun. My husband is glad, he has not had to mow the lawn that much this summer. We let it grow a little longer than normal — I would rather have it a little longer and green than short and brown. Your grass should recover when we have some cooler fall days and more rainfall.
My perennial beds are well established, so they have done pretty well. I just watered the beds when we had no rain for days on end. I let the sprinkler work for a few hours. I put a can out in the garden to catch the water so I could tell how much water I was actually putting down. My vegetable garden got the same treatment, but I have some red tomatoes starting to show up. Boy do they taste awesome!
I spent a lot of time watering my containers. If I had known when I planted them what kind of summer we would have, I maybe wouldn’t have planted that many. But that is hindsight; in reality I probably would have done that many anyway. I love the instant color they provide.
I have gotten many calls this summer about trees. My fear is our trees will suffer for many years to come. I think we are just at the beginning of our tree issues. I hope that you have been watering your trees this summer. It is best to water them around the dripline with a soaker hose. One hose directly at the trunk of the tree is not the best way to water them. Roots of the tree are in that dripline of the tree, not just under that trunk. Not knowing what our Fall is going to look like, keep up the watering until the ground freezes. We have a lot of ground water replenishing to do before the trees will have a sigh of relief.
On another note, if you are going to attend the Steele County Fair, please visit our Rain Garden the Master Gardeners have installed on the west side of the FFA barn. It is a permanent garden, so it will be there after the Fair for you to visit. We planted it last summer during the pandemic, so most of the plants are 2 years old, but we have added more this year, as any garden is a work in progress!