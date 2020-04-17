Whether they come in for an X-ray or to deliver a baby, the people we treat at Allina Health’s Faribault (District One) and Owatonna hospitals often express their gratitude for the compassionate care we provide. And today, as we face the life-changing challenge of COVID-19, it’s our turn to say thank you.
The big-hearted people and caring organizations in our communities have rallied around us — beyond anything we could have imagined.
In fact, of the approximately 200,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) received across the entire Allina Health system, nearly 50,000 donations came from the communities served by our hospitals in Faribault and Owatonna. We are so proud and grateful!
These acts of generosity have visibly lifted the spirits of our hard-working staff who continue to deliver compassionate care as we work to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our supporters, including Shattuck St. Mary’s School, Federated Insurance, Tru Vue, Harbor Freight, Lowe’s, Main Street Dental and Wottreng Dental have made generous contributions to our Caring for Caregivers fund or donated essential equipment for our caregivers in their hour of need.
Also, thank you to the local organizations who are using 3D printers to create face shields for us, including, Federated Insurance, Owatonna Middle School, Poly Plastics, Viracon, Cindy’s Tailoring, Alterations and Dry Cleaning, FoamCraft Packaging and Mineral Springs Brewery. We truly appreciate these and many other valued donations from community businesses, groups and individuals.
So many friends and neighbors have helped us stay safe – and protect the health of our patients – by donating face shields, surgical masks, gloves and more. Some folks have worked around the clock on our behalf. Many donated blood on behalf of patients in need. Some even donated meals for our staff.
We are so very grateful for all you’ve done. At the same time, we know we’ll continue to need your help and support as we prepare for an increase in coronavirus patients. It’s crucial that we have the necessary supplies to protect our healthcare workers and patients.
Here’s what to know if you’re able to help:
• We continue to need PPE donations, which are in short supply worldwide, including N95, surgical and hand-sewn masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and safety eyewear.
• Items can be dropped off at collection bins outside our hospitals, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• We welcome financial donations through the Allina Health Caring for Caregivers campaign.
• Blood donations are urgently needed; find a Red Cross donation location at www.redcrossblood.org or watch for local community drives in April.
• Local food shelves are also in need of food and financial support.
We are proud of the partnership we have developed with our local government, business and community organizations over the years. It is clear that people are taking the Stay at Home order seriously which is buying us the valuable time we need to further prepare for any anticipated surge of patients with COVID-19. The spirit of determination and caring for each other speaks to the character of our residents, and their ability to put the community’s well-being above their individual desires and convenience.
Please, keep it up! One of the best things you can do to slow the spread of coronavirus is to stay home and maintain social distancing. These are truly lifesaving acts.
For our part, we promise to provide our very best care during this serious health crisis – and in the happier, healthier days to come. We will be forever grateful for the way this community has shown us its compassion and generosity.