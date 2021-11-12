To the editor:
I thought Johnston Hall was worth the efforts to prevent its demise, but ultimately it didn’t take long to reduce it to a pile of rubble. What a structure — unlike those built today. Its original design just wasn’t what the future could accommodate, and we undeniably need efficient medical facilities.
By comparison, the Farmer Seed and Nursery building — let it go. It’s a remnant of a former business that was a part of the local community for many years, but that day is over. Let the new owners get rid of the mold and the dry rot and save what they want. There are also other older structures around the community that will no longer serve a purpose and are hardly worth any preservation.
Let’s think of tomorrow and focus on a future for the next generations and not cling to the decomposition of old cut up trees, tin, bricks, and cement. I miss shopping at Farmer Seed in the spring, but if storage buildings are the future along Fourth Street for our future of climate change before us, then so be it.
David Charlton
Faribault