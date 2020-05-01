We are indeed living through a time of great upheaval due to the current pandemic. Whether we are working from home, furloughed from our jobs, helping our children adapt to their new online learning realities or providing emotional and/or medical support to loved ones, every one of us is faced with navigating the wide-ranging impact of this new normal.
Now think of those among us — neighbors, relatives, colleagues — who are experiencing all of this turmoil while also dealing with the additional threat of relationship violence.
While the isolation brought about by stay-at-home orders can be an inconvenience to most of us, it can actually be life-threatening to far too many. In fact, imposing isolation on a partner is a common strategy employed to exert control over victims of relationship violence. However, this goes far beyond the type of isolation most of us are currently experiencing.
One might expect that HOPE Center would be experiencing a significant increase in calls given the need that we know is out there. However, for many reasons, our call volume has actually dropped slightly since stay-at-home has been in place.
With the abuser more likely to be home these days, it can be much harder for those in need to connect with the outside world for support or assistance by phone, by email or through social media. Cellphone usage may be monitored, passwords demanded, computers hacked. It can even be dangerous to simply access websites to find desperately needed resources.
The impact of the pandemic has also led to so many people having reduced hours at work or losing their jobs entirely. This can cause significant financial strain including housing and food insecurity and the increased stress in the relationship can lead the abuser to become violent. It’s easy to understand how dangerous this can be when the partner is even less able to leave or access the needed help.
While we are receiving fewer calls, those who do make contact have a greater level of need. This includes financial concerns like the aforementioned food and housing issues along with how to arrange for the safety of children who are now home all day instead of in school or daycare.
We are making referrals to school lunch programs, food shelves and financial assistance for rent and utility bills. We are also arranging for safe transportation and safe housing.
Some of our current clients need additional support to deal with increased levels of anxiety and depression and they may even be immobilized by fear. At the same time, others have been able to prepare themselves with the skills and tools they need and have been handling their situations beautifully.
Fortunately, HOPE Center staff has been able to provide the needed assistance and support even given the obstacles presented by the pandemic. Our phones continue to be covered and we continue to advocate for our clients in the justice system. We are also becoming well-acquainted with the types of self-care that can be valuable for both staff and clients as we navigate this new normal.