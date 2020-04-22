Letter to the editor:
"Time to reopen Minnesota-smartly and safely" was the heading of Sen. John Jasinski's most recent newspaper article.
He is quoted as saying, “From the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, we have been presented with a false choice between public safety and the economy- that to let some businesses operate we were fine with people dying. It isn’t true, and it’s time to put that myth to bed. It’s time to reopen our economy- but to do so safely and smartly”.
I agree with opening our economy “safely and smartly” and believe that is what Gov. Tim Walz is presently doing. I disagree with Sen. Jasinski's use of the words “false choice” and “myth”. What false choices were made and what myths spoken? Doesn’t Senator Jasinski agree that if schools, colleges, places of worship and public gatherings had been allowed to continue as normal the number of infections and deaths would be much higher? Isn’t it true that widespread testing is not available and contact tracing has been recommended to slow the spread of the COVID 19 virus? I believe most people want to get back to work and restart our economy but to do so in a thoughtful and responsible way, isn’t that what Gov. Walz is attempting to do?
On April 21, it was reported there were over 720,000 infections and over 44,000 deaths in the United States, as of April 22, there are now over 825,000 infections and over 45,000 deaths in the United States. If we rush to return to a normal economy wouldn’t those numbers increase at even a faster rate? As individuals shouldn’t we be responsible for our own health and our families and expect the same from employers and political leaders?
Philip Heim
Medford