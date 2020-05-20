Buckham West volunteers, may I have your attention please!
I’ll bet you thought we forgot about the Volunteer Recognition that was scheduled for April 20. No way! Even though our building has been closed for a few months, we have not forgotten about the many dedicated volunteers that support us day in and day out. Unfortunately, we don’t know when our building will reopen, allowing us to honor our volunteers with a party they so deserve. But we have now set a date for a modified recognition that we are very excited to announce.
On Thursday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., we invite those individuals who volunteered for us in the past year to come to our parking lot and allow us to present you with a small gift and personally thank you for what you do for us. We will not be able to host a group in our building, but if you would park in our parking lot, we will come to your car. We would like those folks whose last names start with A-M to come between 1-2 p.m. and those from N-Z to come from 2-3 p.m. This should give us adequate space to handle the cars.
Here is a list of those areas in which you helped last year. (Please note that some people were volunteering for other agencies, i.e. Catholic Charities, AARP, and the like. They will be honored by those organizations separately)
• Board of Directors
• Book Club Leaders
• Greeting Card Recyclers
• Group Leaders
• Health Insurance and Health Care Directives
• Fashions on Central
• Flower Basket Watering
• Fundraisers: Bake Sale and Pop-Up Shoppe
• Funeral Escort
• Handyman Help
• Mahjongg Instructors
• Musicians
• Out to Lunch Planner
• Program Presenters
• Receptionist Desk
• Senior Dining Program
• Will Advice Attorneys
But along with taking the opportunity to thank you for your service, we also want to use this time to see you and say hello. We miss you and can’t wait for our lives to return to a time when we will have people back in our building again. Please mark your calendar and plan to come to Buckham West on June 11!
Opening Postponed
Out of an abundance of caution, along with new information, Fashions on Central’s opening has been postponed. Decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic can be very confusing and complicated, needing to be handled with great thought and care. It important for all of our volunteers and customers to know that we are taking a little extra time to work on our pandemic plan as it applies to Fashions on Central. But don’t worry friends, you’ll be the first to know when we are ready to go!
Alternative Tax Preparation Solution
AARP Tax Aid program volunteers have canceled all tax appointments for this season and as of now, there is no re-scheduled days that have been set. If you are still in need of having your taxes prepared, AARP is providing access to selected tax preparation software so taxpayers can prepare and file their own tax returns at no cost before the July 15, 2020 filing deadline. Find out more at signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online. This link will direct you to free tax prep software, it will not provide in-person assistance.
Need some help?
If you are in need of resources during the next weeks or months, there are many places to look. But if you’re a senior or caregiver, I would highly suggest you start by calling the Senior LinkAge Line. The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. You can reach them by calling 1-800-333-2433 or find them at mnaging.org/advisor/SLL.
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including completing applications for various programs and also in working with those living with memory loss. She can now be reached only by phone at 1-800-277-8418 x328.
Reminders:
• Buckham West is not open to the public until further notice. There will be staff here Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. answering the phones and assisting callers with resources and questions that they have. Please call us at 332-7357. Our website and Facebook page will also have updated information as needed.
• Coming soon will be the stimulus money that we all will be receiving from the federal government. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider sending a check to your favorite non-profit (hint, hint). Thanks so much to those many folks who have already made a donation to us recently!
• Curbside Pickup Meal- There is no noon meal served in at Buckham West until further notice. But you may order and pick up a meal instead. For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the May menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.