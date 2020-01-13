Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.