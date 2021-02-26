Twenty plus years ago when I planted my very own garden without the help or advice of my mom or grandmother, I really never gave much thought about the seeds and plants that I selected and planted. Then came the Master Gardener program and I was rather taken aback at everything that the University of Minnesota does with regard to trialing different vegetables, flowers, trees and shrubs. And let’s not forget that the U of MN is very active in the apple breeding program as well, but that's for another time and place to discuss.
For me, gardening and keeping active with the Master Gardener program is constant reading and research and learning. Having or not having success in the garden has been the result of my own trial and error.
Now here is where Master Gardeners help with this process. Every year Master Gardeners from all over the state of Minnesota volunteer to trial seeds in their home gardens. Minnesota Master Gardeners have been part of this ‘Trial’ process since 1982. The University selects one herb, two annual flowers and 5 different vegetables. With each plant selected, six different varieties are chosen and sent out to be tested by Master Gardeners in their gardens.
Tim Kenny, the statewide program director, had concerns over the 2020 trial season because of the pandemic. Some Master Gardeners plant their trials on community gardens and needed to obtain special permission in order to utilize those garden plots. When the growing season was over the results came in and a total of 127 Master Gardener volunteers from 46 Minnesota counties were able to send in their results. The winning plants were chosen using the criteria of germination rates, productivity and for the edibles, quality of taste.
And now, the envelope please!
The overall winner in the herb category was emerald tower basil. Its columnar habit is great for patio containers. When basil starts to flower it turns your basil bitter but the emerald tower was developed to flower eight weeks later giving you loads of basil for your caprese salads and pesto. Another advantage to this basil is that it is resistant to powdery mildew.
In the annual flower category, fancy smokey eyes white larkspur and stopwatch portulaca were the overall winners. The larkspur was chosen because of his 9-12” tall spires of unique silvery white blooms with a subtle lavender blush. The portulaca was chosen for its bright tropical colors and their love for hot sunny growing conditions.
The biggest category was vegetables and the following took top honors; Wisconsin 55 tomato for its vigorous growth and juicy taste (Yummy BLTs); amazing cauliflower for its hearty flavor and dense crisp texture; purple king pole beans for its attractive vines that produce these sweet, juicy beans that start out green and turn purple; Picolino cucumbers that are organic 4-5” mini cucumbers that have a crispy juicy taste and Garrison red seed lettuce, a cut and come again lettuce with medium red leaves.
For those of you that are interested in finding out more about past years or the other varieties that were grown in these trials log on to www.extension.edu.mn and search Seed Trials. In the article you will find a link to a spreadsheet listing all the trials conducted since 1982!
Happy Digging!