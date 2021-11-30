Our annual Holiday Bake Sale was just completed Monday and we are so thankful to everyone who participated. We appreciate the help from the Bake Sale volunteers, committee co-chairs, Winnie Hughes and Gloria Carter, those people who donated baked items and everyone who made cash donations to this effort. We sincerely appreciate your continued support.
The Christmas Pop-Up Shoppe has also completed it’s run for 2021 and we cannot be happier with the success of this event. The donations were plentiful and the sales have been superb! Thanks to the committee members of this event as well for their hard work. They include: Char/Dave Jacobsen, Sheri Eichhorn, Shirley/George Galvin, Julie Carver and Isabell O’Connor. Along with these members, there were other instrumental volunteers that helped us in many ways!
Although the financial totals are not yet in, I am convinced that this event will reveal the generosity of Buckham West’s members and the Faribault community. We are so appreciative!
Annual membership meeting
All members are invited to attend our Annual Membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Buckham West. Beginning at 1:30 p.m. we will hold an election for the Board of Directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Santa comes to the Buckham Center
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Dec. 2. You will see the arrival of Santa and some real reindeer, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities.
As our part of the Hometown Holiday, Buckham West will be hosting holiday music by Martha Brown in the Commons area of our building beginning at 5:30 p.m. We invite our members and others from the community to pull up a chair and get in the holiday spirit by joining us at the Buckham Center! This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Problem solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for senior dining, membership dues, foot clinic and Fashions on Central.
As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our coffee shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee from our Coffee Shop. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Tax benefits
With just five weeks left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit.
Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Free exercise for seniors
Do you wish you could improve your strength, balance and flexibility? Do you want to decrease your risk of falling? This free exercise program is for you.
Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program proven to prevent falls through providing exercise classes, educational information and wellness self-assessments. Designed for older adults, SAIL classes include strength, balance, flexibility and aerobic training. Performing exercises that improve strength, balance and fitness are the most important activity that adults can do to stay active independent.
Buckham West offers SAIL exercise classes in its fitness studio several times each week. The morning session is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Effective Monday, Dec. 6, the afternoon session is changing its schedule and will now be held on every Monday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m.
If you are interested in joining, please contact the program administrator, Marlene Levine at 507-450-1518. You may also visit the class and check it out on your own!
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next two sessions:
• Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures
What could be more fun than to spend the holidays at a Toy Museum? Join us as we take a visit to The Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City, KS.
• Note date change, Thursday, Dec 9 at New River Gorge National Park: America’s Newest National Park
In December 2020, this 73,000-acre slice of paradise, encompassing a whitewater river, limestone cliffs and deep canyons, became the country’s newest national park. The lifeblood of the park is the New River, and despite its name it is believed to be one of the oldest rivers in the world. Join us as discover the breathtaking beauty of this park, and see for yourself why it is referred to as “Almost Heaven”!
Reminders
• Current Buckham West members: It’s time to renew your membership for 2022.
• Sign up today for Senior Dining’s Christmas Dinner held on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Reservations are a must! Call 332-7357.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.