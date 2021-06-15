In order to welcome back our members and other community guests, Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program is titled The Vietnam Experience and will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Owatonna's Smith will present a program based on his drawings of soldiers, drawings that reflect the deep emotions that soldiers felt. These are exquisite pencil drawings of scenes and images that portray a soldier’s experience in the face of war. Smith found that by drawing their pictures and telling their story, he could express his respect and appreciation for them. This is one way he honors all veterans.
The program is open to the public; pre-registration required by calling 332-7357. There is a cost of $3 for Buckham West members and $6 for non-members which is payable at the door.
Dining room re-opens July 1
Another exciting next phase in our center, is the re-opening of the congregate dining program in our building effective July 1. Due to health and safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, congregate (group) dining had to be canceled and all food programs were being brought out of the building and to people’s cars. But now that our masks can be put away and people can sit together again, SEMCAC (the dining program sponsor agency) is working on getting its southern Minnesota dining rooms open again.
There will be several changes to the congregate program as we move forward.
• It appears that for the time being the current curbside pick-up model will continue to operate along with the congregate option.
• Pre-registration of at least 24 hours will be required for the dining room and the curbside meals. There will be no walk-ins in the dining room any longer. This is a change for the dining room!
• The dining room payment methods will be “pay-as-you-go” or the pre-paid green discount tickets which will be available again. The curbside meals will continue to be invoiced monthly. Green tickets are not a payment option for the curbside pickup option.
• Meals will be served in the dining room first, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The curbside meals will then be brought out to the curb following the food service in the dining room.
We will begin to take meal sign ups for the dining room on June 23 for the first meal to be served on July 1. Welcome back!
Resources available for seniors
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. Please call for appointments.
• On the first Tuesday of each month will be an opportunity for you to talk to a representative from Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN). NHN is a regional non-profit organization that offers services like home repairs, yard work, housework, transportation and more to Faribault’s older residents.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West hosts a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) will be available for a virtual meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss and begin the intake process on various civil legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area.
• Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action is another great resource for older adults in Rice County. Carla has a large array of services that she can provide, including nutrition assistance, community resources, energy assistance, medical assistance. She will also be able to answer your questions about caring for someone with memory loss or other chronic conditions. Look for her to begin having regular office hours in our building soon!
Overstock sale
Fashions on Central, Buckham West’s gently-used clothing store, is excited to announce an overstock sale of 70% off storewide. The store is currently filled with new summer fashions for men and women. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave next to the Paradise Theater and is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale ends June 29.