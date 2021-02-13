“All flesh is like grass and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flower falls, but the word of the Lord remains forever.”
And this word is the good news that was preached to you. (1 Peter 1:24-25 ESV)
It seems like everything is changing — all the time. It is exhausting. We are constantly being forced to be reevaluate the way we have done things all our lives.
The more things change, the more we value the things that stay the same. We long for those things that have been taken away from us. The more the winds buffet our boat, the more we appreciate the anchor holding us in place. If you are weary of all the change, you can find stability and rest in the unchanging gift that God has given us: His holy word.
God’s word is not evolving or changing. It is the same yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. It is Truth. It is not “today’s truth,” “my truth,” or “your truth.” God’s word is Truth. As 2+2=4 was true in the past, it will be true tomorrow, even if others say it is not. Likewise, God’s Word is unchanging even if someone would want it to change.
What comfort can we find from God’s unchanging truth?
• God is creator and in charge. This world in all its beauty and wonder is not an accident. Neither is your life. “Know that the LORD, He is God! It is He who made us, and we are His.” (Psalm 100:3a ESV)
• Jesus came to rescue and save us. With self-serving sin and rebellion, we have rejected God’s goodness and run away from Him. Jesus did not abandon us, but He became man for us, died on the cross to pay for our sin, and rose from the dead so that we could live eternally with Him.
• He promises to forgive us. The truth of God’s word shows us how we have sinned and gone astray. We know it and feel shame, but shame doesn’t have to keep us from God. He assures us, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9 ESV)
• Since Christ died for us, nothing can separate us from the love of God, not even all the changes in the world: sickness, fear, poverty, unemployment, tyranny, censorship, persecution, the assault against purity and virtue, the scorn of the world or even death. His promise remains true, no matter how the world changes.
• Heaven is our eternal home. We are only here on earth a short time. Use your time wisely. Go to church; read the Bible; sing God’s praise; show mercy and love to others and tell them about Jesus that they may share your joy.
• How should we live with all this chaos? You have something sure and unchanging in the promises of God. While everything is changing around you, you will not be set adrift – your anchor will hold you steady in the face of the world’s storms. You need not fear death, either, because Jesus’ death and resurrection assures us of eternal life with Him.
Swift to its close ebbs out life’s little day; Earth’s joys grow dim, its glories pass away. Change and decay in all around I see; O Thou who changest not, abide with me