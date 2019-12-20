As we get near the holiday season the entire Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank everyone for another great year.
With all of the programs and memberships we have, there is something for everyone to participate in or just go and enjoy. From paid programs to free programs we have so much for everyone to enjoy. Many of the free programs are brought to by our local sponsors. The Concerts in the park and our youth scholarship programs are some of our biggest sponsorship programs. We thank all of these sponsors for keeping costs reasonable and having fun activities for people of all ages.
Over the holiday break we continue to have a number of programs and activities available. The ice rinks and warming house at Jefferson are now open for the season. As long as the weather holds we will have good ice for skating. We will be open at 1 p.m. daily during the holiday break. The Faribault ice arena will also have open skate times during the break.
To keep track of days and hours you can either call the Parks and Recreation Department or look on line at www.faribault.org and go to parks and recreation and skating. We have sledding available at the Faribault High School. The hill is lit until about 9 p.m. daily.
If outdoor activities are not for you we have numerous open gym times available. For these daily times, please call the community center at 334-2064. There is plenty of other programs also using the gyms such as pickleball. The indoor swimming pool will also be open on a daily basis for open swimming. Come and enjoy a nice warm swim. Water exercise programs will also continue in the mornings on their regular schedule.
We also have a wide variety of programs for anyone beginning to think about their New Year’s resolutions. Programs we have that you can choose from include group exercise classes at Washington, yoga, Pilates, tai chi and of course our fitness room with equipment. We accept a large number of insurance programs which can reduce or cover all of your expenses for working out. Best of all we do not have a joining fee, just pay for the programs and activities you want and begin your new year early. All of these programs can also be found on the city of Faribault website, www.ci.faribault.mn.us, under parks and recreation.
We are also always looking for new programs to offer. If you have a program you would either like to take or maybe can teach we would like to heard from you. We will do our best to find instructors and offer new classes.