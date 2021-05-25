To the editor:
I would like to commend Mr. Dennis Blackmer for the commonsense comments he made regarding the proposed jail for Rice County.
Most residents of the county are not able, on a whim, to raise their salary as the county commissioners can and too often do.
The proposed increases in the school district, city, state and federal budgets are a concern for the residents of Rice County.
Since Steele County has the facilities to house more prisoners, it makes more economic sense to transport prisoners rather than burden the taxpayers with such an expensive plan as proposed.
It seems once elected officials become seated, their objective seems to be their legacy, but they spend taxpayers’ money. I realize that transporting prisoners to Steele County may cut into the sheriffs’ and deputies’ donut time, but who caused the predicament the prisoners and their families find themselves in? Could it be the abuser, the drug user, the forger, the embezzlers or the present and future taxpayers of the county?
The proposed outlay of money should be the will of the voters on such a large project, not just four or five supposedly trusted elected officials.
Shirley Rost
Faribault