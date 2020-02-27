To the editor:
The Feb. 25 “More road salt will save lives” letter to the editor by Doug Jones requires some context. These days, all across Minnesota, city, county and state highway departments are using new management techniques that keep roads safe in winter while using less rock salt.
Departments are doing this because using too much salt on roads can damage the pavement and bridges. And importantly, using too much salt can also pollute area rivers and lakes. Even with less salt being applied in winter, roads in Rice County are just as safe now as they were ten years ago.
One simple way that homeowners can reduce their impact on the Cannon River is by using the “right amount” of salt to clear ice from pavement. How do you know if you’re applying too much salt?
For context, a 12 ounce coffee cup full of salt is enough to treat 10 sidewalk squares or a small driveway. You also know that you applied too much salt if there is salt left on the pavement after the ice is gone. If you leave excess salt on the pavement, it will wash into the storm drain system and out in to the Cannon or Straight River, adding chemical pollution (Chloride) to our local waterway.
So sweeping up excess salt helps keep the rivers cleaner and saves you some money. The best thing you can do to keep sidewalks safe, and use less salt, is to shovel early and shovel often.
If you keep your sidewalk and driveway clear, you’ll need little or no salt to keep them safe. You can also use sand or grit on pavement to make it safe for pedestrians.
Kevin Strauss
Cannon River Watershed Partnership