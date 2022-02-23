Normally when we talk about keeping stormwater (the rain that lands in cities and towns) clean, we talk about keep grass clippings and fertilizers off of the pavement, and picking up after your dog. These clean water actions are important. But today we’re going to talk about capturing stormwater, so it can’t carry fertilizer and sediment pollution into the Cannon River.
The more stormwater that flows across our yards and driveways, the more fertilizer and sediment that rainwater will carry to the Cannon River. So, capturing some of that stormwater, and letting soak into the ground can reduce runoff pollution from your neighborhood. What’s more, as that stormwater soaks into the ground, the fertilizer and sediment pollution that it was carrying ends up fertilizing and adding soil to your lawn, all for free.
What Is a Rain Garden?
A rain garden is a planting of native, deep-rooted prairie flowers and grasses in a slight depression in your yard. The garden is designed to capture stormwater and let it soak into the soil over the next 24 hours. Since rain gardens help clean and soak up storm water, many cities have a rain garden rebate program that reimburses residents for part of the cost of installing a rain garden. Contact you city clerk to see if your city does this.
If you want to learn more about rain gardens, join Clean River Partners and City of Northfield staff to learn how to plant your own rain garden on Thursday, March 17, 2022, 6:00-9:00 pm at Northfield High School.
To Register, go to www.CleanRiverPartners.org, or visit the Northfield Community Education website and search for "Plant a Rain Garden."
At this workshop, you’ll learn about the benefits of rain gardens and how to plan and install your own rain garden. You’ll learn where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and what city and county cost-share programs exist to help you pay for the rain garden.
Native Plant Rebate Program
Not sure you’re ready to plant a rain garden? Then consider planting native grasses and flowers in your yard. Once established, they take less work than lawn grass. They are deep-rooted, so they don’t need to be watered. And they’re beautiful. Planting native prairie flowers and grasses increases how permeable you lawn soil will be, allowing it to absorb more rainfall.
What Is a Rain Barrel?
A rain barrel is a barrel attached to the rain downspout that captures rainwater before it flows out into your lawn or pavement. Most rain barrels have a spigot at the bottom that you can use to fill a watering can to water flower gardens.
By capturing rainwater, less of that water flows across lawns or pavement to carry grass clippings, oil, sediment, or other pollutants into the Cannon or Straight rivers.