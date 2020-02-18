Weekly, if not daily, there’s news about the current farm crisis.
Over 300 Minnesota dairy farms went out of business in 2019. According to the University of Minnesota Extension and Agricultural Centers of Excellence, Minnesota’s median farm income was $26,055 in 2018. That’s just under the federal poverty level for a family of four. The average farm income barely covers the cost of medical insurance. Hearing these numbers is saddening. How are farmers surviving? Where will they go to work after farming all of their lives? How do they put food on their table and pay for medical insurance? It’s a challenge for sure. With that in mind, I ask, are you helping to fuel the farm crisis?
Statistics show that real milk consumption has been declining for over a decade, while alternative “milk” options are growing, such as oat, almond, rice, coconut and soy milk. How many farmers in Rice County produce oats (for milk production), rice or coconut?
And for soy farmers, how many are actually selling their soybeans to milk producing facilities? More and more people are looking to “plant-based” food alternatives to eat in place of meat, too. Some refer to these as fake meats. Why not call these foods what they are? If we did, the Impossible Burger would actually be called the “textured wheat protein” burger. The three main ingredients for the Impossible Burger are water, textured wheat protein and coconut oil. How many farmers in our area are producing these products?
Farming will soon become a lost art if we don’t focus more on supporting local farmers.
There are many ways to support local farmers. Start by learning what they grow or raise and where their products are sold. There are many types of farmers in our region; small, medium and large. There are crop farmers, dairy farmers, pork or beef farmers and vegetable farmers. There are organic farmers and conventional farmers. While I may believe that the best way to support local farms is to buy directly from them, I also recognize that there are local farmers that sell to larger corporations and they too need our support.
When you buy dairy or meat products, learn about them, and consider buying from organizations that work with local farmers. If you’re not sure, ask a farmer who they sell their products to. When you can, educate yourself about options to buy directly from local vegetable, meat, grain and dairy farmers. Make a difference and stop fueling the farm crisis by choosing to eat processed foods made from products grown thousands of miles away and synthetic ingredients made in a lab. Your food choice matters!