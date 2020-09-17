The days are getting shorter, the nights are getting colder, and crops across the countryside are drying to a crisp. Once the harvest ends, another season of fieldwork begins; one that often goes unnoticed.
Every year, the Rice Soil and Water Conservation District works with area farmers to construct various conservation practices on the farm through the State Cost-Share Program. Across the fields of Rice County, you may notice bulldozers and scrapers moving yards of soil to create mounds and channels of shaped earth. To replace long gullies of erosion that were created during heavy rainfalls, grassed waterways will be constructed. These long, widely-shaped channels will be seeded to grass, which anchors the soil, acts as a filter to clean the runoff, and will prevent future erosion from entering nearby streams and road ditches.
Shorter gullies of erosion will be fixed through the construction of sediment basins. These structures act as earthen dams, holding runoff behind them after heavy rains. Orange tile intakes take in the runoff and transport it underground, preventing soil erosion in the field.
These conservation practices dot our rural landscape, and over the years hundreds of grass waterways and sediment basins have been constructed to prevent soil erosion.
Fall construction of conservation practices is not the only way area farmers are preventing soil erosion.
This past year, the Rice SWCD worked with 16 landowners through our Cover Crop Incentive and Custom Interseeding Programs to assist them in growing cover crops within their row crops. Several thousand acres of cover crops are now growing and shielding the soil from sheet and rill erosion while increasing organic matter, improving infiltration, and decreasing weed pressure in the fields.
The result of farmland conservation is improving water quality for area rivers, streams, and lakes. A recent study by St. Olaf College measured the amount of nitrogen in tile line outlets on farms in the Rice Creek Watershed, Rice County’s only self-sustaining trout stream near Dundas. Twenty-five percent of this watershed has been planted to cover crops (compared to 2-3% outside the watershed). The use of cover crops in this watershed has decreased the amount of nitrogen in the tile water by almost 30% and has brought the level of nitrogen in Rice Creek down to tolerable levels.
As higher rainfall events become the norm, pressure from seasonal flooding increases. The restoration of wetlands can help to relieve this pressure as well as create valuable habitat for wildlife. Rice SWCD partnered with area landowners and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to enroll three area properties this year into the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP). The wetlands created will be permanently protected through the CREP program and temporarily store runoff after heavy rainfall events, reducing the flooding pressure to neighboring properties.
In addition to farmland conservation, Rice SWCD works with both rural and urban landowners to create habitat for wildlife and pollinators. This spring almost 15,000 trees were planted in Rice County by 180 landowners through the district’s tree program. Planting trees improves air quality, provides valuable wildlife habitat, and prevents soil erosion throughout the county.
The district also partnered with the Wild One’s Northfield Prairie Partner’s Chapter to plant pollinator gardens and bee lawns through Minnesota’s Lawns to Legumes Program. Twenty one homeowners in Northfield participated in the program to plant native wildflowers and grass to provide habitat for our beneficial pollinators.
As 2020 comes to an end, a new year will begin. It’s a new opportunity for landowners to implement conservation on their properties. Feel free to contact Rice SWCD with any questions you may have about conservation practices or District programs. We would love to work with you on a conservation project in the new year!