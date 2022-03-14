St. Patrick’s Day is one of America’s most widely celebrated holidays, for the Irish and non-Irish alike. Sadly, the night often ends with drunk drivers on the road, which poses a threat to other drivers, vehicle passengers and pedestrians. Not only can this be deadly, it’s illegal. For that reason, Rice County law enforcement will be out in full force to make sure that if you are behind the wheel, you are sober.
“St. Patrick’s Day should be a fun time for members of our community,” said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. “However, we need your help to make this a reality.”
There are safe alternatives to get you home safely, but you need to think before you drink. Rice County provides a safe and sober ride home in partnership with First Choice Shuttle for just $7 in Faribault or Northfield; a little more out of town. Add its phone number to your contacts and call ahead. There are also other ride share programs out there like Lyft or you could designate a sober driver before you go out.
Drivers should also remember to keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Rice County law enforcement has received a Toward Zero Grant for the 17th year. This extra grant money allows for extra enforcement on the roads during the holidays or other times when there are increased drinking events. In Rice County all law enforcement agencies participate: Rice County Sheriff’s Office, and Dundas, Faribault, Lonsdale, and Northfield Police. This collaborative effort allows law enforcement to target specific roadways together to remove impaired drivers.
This is not just a Rice County effort but part of the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths campaign. In our southeast, 11-county, region there is even further collaboration.
The Rice County Safe Roads Coalition along with the coalitions in other counties will be distributing 30,000 bar coasters to all bars and restaurants with a reminder to plan ahead for a safe ride home. You need more than luck to get home safely.