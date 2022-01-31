First of all, I would like to know why so many people are still getting COVID or a strain of the disease.
Of those who have recently died, were they exposed to someone who has COVID and perhaps didn't know or worse didn't care? Or did these people have an underlying other health issue?
To me, this has been an 'epidemic' not a pandemic. We should not involve politics into this situation.
We do have a new president and he is not a dictator. So why do people accuse him of such?
Why are people taking chances or not realizing this is a serious contagious health issue and is not going away very fast?
I do realize people have their own choice to make concerning this issue. But, I myself, grew up in the '50s and '60s era where polio was a threat.
Our parents did not hesitate to bring us in to get our vaccine to prevent this crippling and devastating health threat. In fact I remember lining up in our school gymnasium to receive our 'sugar cube' polio medicine. Our parents did not hesitate to get our vaccines. Perhaps it was the law back then, I'm not sure, but our parents could and did make choices for us. Thank you all.
People seem to ignore or question the vaccines, I wonder why? It is free and takes just minutes.
COVID does not discriminate. It is happening to young, old, different genders, races, religious beliefs, ect., ect. It is universal and can be very deadly.
We, the United States, should stay united and fight together this battle as we have so many others.
Please rethink your negative decision and get your free vaccines and it might just save your life or someone you care about and love.