As fall fieldwork has mostly wrapped up for the year, farmers are making their plans for next year’s growing season.
I get an influx of calls about average rental rates this time of year, because agricultural leases play an important role in many farming operations. The number of farm operators who rent land continues to rise as farmland is transitioned to owners who do not farm. Farmland rental rates are usually the largest input cost a farmer has, and staying informed about the different types of rental agreements and the factors that affect rent is beneficial for farmers and landowners alike.
Agricultural leases are divided into three general categories: cash, crop share, and flexible agreement. A cash lease involves a cash payment of a specified sum in exchange for the use of farmland. This way, the landowner receives a certain amount of rent regardless of the crop yields or prices. In this situation, the farmer gets sole authority for making the management decisions regarding the production of the land, though terms regarding specific management decisions can be included in the lease. We are seeing an increasing number of rental agreements include terms regarding soil health management.
With a crop share lease, the landowner and farmer each receive a predetermined percentage of the crop based on their contributions to production. With this type of lease, both the landowner and farmer may supply part of the equipment and inputs such as seed, fertilizer, and pesticides. In contrast to a cash lease, the landowner and the farmer may share management responsibilities regarding crop production.
Flexible agreement leases are also an option, though cash leases and crop share leases are far more common. To counteract the uncertainty of fluctuating markets and variable yields, flexible agreement leases allow rent to be determined after the year’s crop is harvested. The final rental rate is based on actual prices and/or yields attained each year. The benefits of flexible agreement leases are that the actual rent paid adjusts automatically as yields or prices fluctuate, meaning that risks and profit opportunities are shared between the landowner and farmer.
For guidance in determining what kind of lease works for you and for information about creating an agreement that is fair for both the landowner and the farmer, plan to attend one of UMN Extension’s free, online land rent meetings.
Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farmland values and sales, and worksheets that will help determine a fair rental agreement. Input costs for 2020 will be presented along with current 2020 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2021 costs and affordable rent that farmers will be able to pay in 2021, the rate of return to the landowner at current market values, and will examine flexible rental agreements.
Register for these meetings at: z.umn.edu/FarmlandRentMeetings. Learn more about farmland rental at: z.umn.edu/FarmlandRent or contact Claire LaCanne at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.