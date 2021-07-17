We are so much like Martha, aren’t we? Always distracted by the busyness of life! Making sure that everything goes smoothly and perfectly. We become so absorbed with the things that go on in life or even with our busy schedules, that we so often forget or neglect the most important things in life.
Now, of course, what Martha was doing was not wrong. Hospitality was an important aspect of Jewish culture, especially back in the time of Jesus. Martha wanted to make sure that her guests were being well taken care of and provided for with good food and a place to sleep. And yet, where, ultimately, was she focusing the most on? Was she focusing more on providing hospitality for her guests, or was she more focused on listening to the teaching of Jesus, like her sister, Mary, was doing?
The obvious answer was that Martha wasn’t focused on the most important thing, the one thing that was most necessary at that time. It wasn’t trying to complete all the chores and duties of being a faithful and hospitable host. The most important thing was exactly what Mary was doing: sitting at the feet of the Lord and listening to his teaching.
What is distracting you currently? What is keeping you from “sitting at the feet” of Jesus and listening to His teaching? What is distracting you from being in God’s Word, attending worship, gathering together with God’s people, and spending time in prayer and devotion?
Take a moment today and throughout the coming week to see what is taking up most of your time, and maybe see what might be distracting you from the most important thing we need: spending time with God in his word.
Busy schedules, chores and the things to do in life only burden us. The teaching of Jesus doesn’t burden us. Jesus’ teaching brings us life, strength for each new day and a whole new perspective regarding what is most important in this life, as well as the life of the world to come!