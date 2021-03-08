To the editor:
In reference to not publishing certain Dr. Seuss books any more, I find this to perhaps be a very slippery slope.
Isn’t it our job to use books as a learning tool and perhaps bring up those particular pictures in the books and why it is wrong in 2021 and that we don’t depict people like this any more?
Should we keep the Bible from being published any more? How many Bibles depict Jesus as a white man? Where does one start and stop publishing books that depict people negatively?
I don’t understand why we are so quick to take away instead of adding to. Add teaching to spark a conversation to right and/or change wrongs. Have we forgotten how to have civil conversations about difficult subjects? Food for thought.
Carol White
Faribault