Picture a master gardener getting into a DeLorean going 1.21 gigawatts back through time as she enters ‘The Victory Garden Zone!’
During World War I and World War II the countries of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Germany encouraged people to plant victory gardens, which were also called war gardens or food gardens for defense. Vegetable, fruit and herb gardens were planted at private residences and public parks. People were encouraged to plant and maintain gardens not only to supplement their gardens but also to boost morale. By growing gardens, they could be used along with rationing stamps and cards to reduce food supply pressure but also as a civic duty to boost morale in that gardeners could feel empowered by their contribution of labor and rewarded by the produce that they grew.
Due in part to the pandemic, families have become more and more interested in planting vegetable gardens. With stay at home orders in place people are looking at trying something new, wanting to grow vegetables because they are healthy, tasty and it’s good for the environment. These are all positives right now. And with families that have children at home ‘distance learning’ this is a great activity to get kids involved in to get them outside and who knows just maybe they just might start eating their vegetables!
Now the question is where do I start? Where do I need to set up my garden? You may ask yourself is how big do I need to make my garden? What if I don’t want to dig up my yard? Are there any options besides digging up my yard? And then comes an even harder part is what do I want to plant?
Once you decided how big and where to put your garden comes the really fun part of deciding what you want to plant. This decision is a great way to get all family members involved in what should be planted. By letting everyone in the family pick what they want you may get family members a little more excited about the vegetables on their plates at dinner time. If your children are having a hard time deciding what to plant make a couple suggestions with some creativity! Suggest a ‘Pizza Garden’ and have them plant tomatoes, basil and peppers. Or how about a ‘Salsa Garden’ with tomatoes, peppers, onions and cilantro!
So, once you have chosen that sunny place in your garden now comes the ‘design’ of where you want to plant everything. A great resource to assist you on how to do that is a website to visit is gardenerssupply.com and go to their ‘Advice’ tab to find Kitchen Gardener plan.
If all this here is ‘befuddling’ to your mind another great resource for those of you that want to start small is a great website called squarefootgardening.org. There is lots on information there on creating your garden.
Also I would be remise if I didn’t encourage you to visit extension.umn.edu where you can find even more information on seed starting, temperature data and hardiness zones, etc.
Whether you choose to do a couple small containers with some tomatoes, peppers and herbs or a larger garden, by doing some planning and research you can have success and most importantly a lot of fun and outdoor time doing this.
#HappyDiggingEveryone #StayHome #PlantaGarden