If you are noticing ugly, dead patches in your lawn, you might have an active population of white grubs. White grubs are capable of causing serious damage to turf¬grass. Their feeding injures plant roots, causing the turf to wilt and die. Symptoms of grub damage include:
• Patchy areas of wilting, discolored or stressed turf that does not respond to irrigation
• Large irregular patches of dead turf that can be rolled back like a loose carpet
• Raccoons, skunks and crows tearing up the lawn (looking for grubs to eat)
White grubs are the immature phase, or larvae, of beetles in the scarab family. In Minnesota, white grubs are typically the larvae of May/June beetles and Japanese beetles.
Like all beetles, white grubs undergo complete metamorphosis. Adult beetles lay their eggs in the ground, where the eggs hatch and the beetle larvae live. The insects progress through the egg, several immature (larval) stages, and a non-feeding intermediate (pupa) stage to the adult stage. The bodies of white grubs grow considerably throughout their life cycle and they move within the soil profile. White grubs can’t tolerate freezing temperatures; when temperatures cool in the fall, larvae move lower in the soil, below the normal frost line, to survive winter. When the weather warms, they move up to feed on roots.
Different species of white grubs look similar to one another but can be distinguished by the arrangement of hairs and bristles on the underside of their abdomen at the tip, called a raster pattern. Raster patterns can be challenging to see and recognize; an expert should identify any pest grubs.
Management will differ based on what species of white grub is present in your yard, because they have different timing for their life cycles, thus different timing for management. May/June beetles have a three year life cycle. The best time to treat them is during their second year, although damage to turf is usually not noticed then. Japanese beetles have a one year (annual) life cycle.
The best time to treat for white grubs is early in their life cycle when the larvae are small, or prior to eggs being laid in the soil; unfortunately their presence often goes undetected at that time. Treatment for white grubs in late summer is problematic. By September, white grubs are fully-grown and are harder to kill. Additionally, if your white grub issue is May/June beetles, it is most effective to treat them early during their second summer.
From Mid-August through October, give your lawn its best chance by repairing damage through seeding or sodding and keeping your grass well-watered to encourage root growth.
Knowing what type of grub is present in your yard as well as the life-stage of the grubs are useful bits of information as you assess your management options.