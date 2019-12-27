A few Christmases ago, my kids emerged from the ranks of undistinguished gift-givers by presenting me a 1903 copy of "The Perfect Woman" by Mary R. Melendy.
Having earned both an M.D. and a Ph.D. in an era when fewer than 10 percent of Americans were educated past eighth grade, Melendy had the credentials to back up her book’s claim of being “A Complete Medical Guide for Women.”
Today, we believe almost nothing Melendy wrote.
"The Perfect Woman" may be worthless as a medical reference, but it gets me to thinking about how humankind replaces faulty information with sounder information, flawed solutions with more workable ones. A key part of the process surely involves creating an environment that encourages challenging the status quo.
Where, for example, would we be today if Melendy’s readers had considered her authoritative advice to be “settled science”? Worse, what if the medical establishment had marginalized Melendy’s critics? Or silenced them entirely?
I raise these questions as a faithful member of the Church that has been blushing for 400 years over that unfortunate business with Galileo. It was a bad idea in the 1600s to muzzle Galileo and his fellow heliocentrists. It would’ve been disastrous to women’s health to stifle Melendy’s critics. And it’s a lousy tactic today to silence opposition--for example, to close the case on climate change—its causes, its remedies, its consequences. Neither good science nor good public policy emerges from shutting out dissenting opinions.
The passage of the 19th Amendment a century ago marked a major advance in the nation’s openness to divergent voices. That’s part of what we’ll celebrate in this centenary year: 100 years during which women have shaped business, government, academia — every segment of American life — with their ideas, their contributions, and their perspectives.
The most recent Department of Labor statistics — record employment for women and minorities, rising wages — make clear that real strides continue to be made.
All that said, there’s reason for concern. Some institutions are abdicating their responsibility to prepare citizens for the difficult work of challenging flavor-of-the-month ideologies or shoddy, agendized research. As we celebrate a century of women’s suffrage, too many of today’s young women find themselves on campuses where professors are sent packing for uttering an impolitic word, where unpopular ideas are outlawed rather than debated, where controversial speakers are “disinvited.” Others find themselves in social and work environments that communicate just as clearly that certain opinions—perhaps their opinions—are not welcomed, will not be tolerated.
It’s happening now to seventeen Minnesota high school girls, participants in Speaking Proudly, a non-partisan oratory contest that took place at the Capitol in late October. Those girls, representing every part of the state, overwhelmingly reported feeling pressure in their classrooms and in their social networks to “shut up” about their opinions and values.
Placing limits on free expression negates the promise of full participation by women: Our celebration of the 19th Amendment will ring hollow if we fail to honor the 1st Amendment.