For years, I have been prepared to get a 2 a.m. call with the news that my sister Ellen was dead. Ellen’s life of addiction started at age 15; it ended with her death Dec. 11. She would have been 55 on Jan. 31.
It was a hard 55 years for her and for those who love her. It included physical and sexual abuse, poverty, homelessness, a stabbing that resulted in a stroke and partial disability, and many more horrible experiences. Her addiction to drugs took her youth, beauty, her health, her self-love and self-respect, and ultimately, her children from her life.
After all the years of worry, sadness, fear, anger, frustration and disappointment, I had braced myself for what I assumed would be her tragic death. I thought I was prepared. I wasn’t. The call came at 1:55 a.m. It was a punch to my heart and soul. I didn’t expect it to be so devastating. To be honest, there were times when I thought it would be a relief. Her death would release her (and us) from the pain. Yeah, that didn’t happen. I am filled with grief, guilt and regret.
Our mother died Oct. 26 and I know that is compounding my grief, so I am trying to be gentle with myself. But it is the very stark difference between my mother’s and Ellen’s last weeks that fill me with regret.
My sisters, Kristy and Tracy, and I spent weeks providing loving care for our mom in home hospice in San Jose, California. We gave her massages, fed her whatever she wanted, bathed and toileted her. Kept her as comfortable as possible — laughed and cried and loved and appreciated her. Nothing was unsaid or undone. I lay next to her and hugged her as she took her last breath. It could not have been a more gentle, sweet and peaceful passing. I am sad, but at peace knowing that she is at peace. I miss my mom, but I have no unfinished business or regrets.
The contrast with Ellen could not be more stark. We feared that mom’s death would hasten Ellen’s. Ellen was isolated because she lived in southern California, while my other sisters live in northern California, and I, of course, live in Minnesota. I hadn’t gone to visit her in three years. We spoke several times a week, and sometimes daily when she needed more support. My background is in social work and I helped connect her to support and resources near her and guide her when she needed it. A nurse visited her several times a week and a psychiatrist once a week. My sisters and I would send her food, necessities, bus passes, etc. We were leery of sending money because of her drug addiction.
Ellen’s most pressing problem was loneliness and she frequently invited homeless people and addicts into her apartment for company. She had a big heart and wanted to be loved. In the end, she had a bedbug infestation, a group of squatters who wouldn’t leave, a destroyed apartment and no electricity. An adult protection worker named Cindy and I were trying to get her into rehab. The day before Ellen died, Cindy went to Ellen’s apartment and was told by a young homeless man that Ellen was at Walmart. Cindy found Ellen using her walker and carrying groceries. Ellen had the flu and Cindy gave her a ride home and helped her take her groceries up. As Cindy was leaving, Ellen asked her for a hug. Because Ellen had the flu, Cindy didn’t hug her. That story kills me, because I realized that I hadn’t hugged her in years either.
The next day, Ellen was found dead in her bed. I am thankful that it wasn’t a violent death. We are still awaiting the toxicology and autopsy reports (it can take up to 12 weeks). I always told Ellen I loved her, but I helped her from a distance. I knew Ellen’s last day would come, I expected it. I didn’t know when. We usually don’t. Knowing my mom was dying gave me clarity about the importance of being with her. I didn’t grieve her soul, because I knew it would continue to exist. But I was keenly aware that now was the time to cherish mom’s physical presence. It was very hard to let it go.
I got to hold and hug my mother. I will never again get that chance with Ellen. I am keen to have that chance one more time. Nobody gets out of this life alive, and we don’t know when time is up. If there is a loved one in your life that you have been distant from, give them a hug today. Do it for yourself, as much as for them, so you won’t regret the last days of your loved one’s life.