When the legislative session begins Jan. 31, lawmakers will debate how to use a $7.7 billion budget surplus. Here are my views on why we have a surplus and what we should and shouldn’t do with it.
The American Rescue Plan has rescued our economy. President Biden's first priority was passing a stimulus package large enough to counteract the economic crisis caused by the global pandemic. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March, and it worked. Stimulus payments went directly to families, the child tax credit was increased with payments made in advance, rental assistance and unemployment insurance was extended. The financial situation of families stabilized. People had money to spend, and corporate profits increased. Incomes for some have gone up as the economy has rebounded.
All of this, plus a few line items in education and health and human services where state spending has been less than expected, has led to our record surplus. Failing to act would have done the opposite: more financial crisis, less money to spend, fewer profits, and cutting critical government services (education, health care, and more).
Now, we need to continue this approach to investing in the common good. Let’s focus on families, workers, and small businesses. The pandemic has shown how desperately our families and our businesses need affordable, high quality child care and early learning. Right now, too many parents aren’t able to work, or they aren’t able to work full time, because they don’t have access to childcare. They can’t afford it, or they can’t find it, or both.
One reason for this is Minnesota has one of the lowest state reimbursement rates for childcare in the country. This makes it more difficult for families to afford childcare, and it makes it more difficult for providers to pay and retain their staff. Unless the state is a strong partner, the childcare business model simply doesn’t work.
Meanwhile, businesses are facing a worker shortage for two reasons. Baby boomers started retiring in 2010 and each year more are leaving the workforce. There are fewer workers in younger generations to take their place and the birth rate continues to decline. Second, the pandemic has exhausted workers and accelerated the great resignation.
We need parents in the workforce, and they need childcare to get there. Investing our budget surplus in childcare and early learning will bring huge benefits to our state. Some of those parents will also help alleviate the worker shortage in other caregiving sectors (elder care, care for people with disabilities, rural hospitals) which also need stronger state investment.
Affordable housing is a similar win-win, as is investing in weatherization to keep energy costs low and tackle climate change at the same time. What I oppose is giving more money to the wealthiest Minnesotans and largest corporations. They are doing just fine on their own. Investing wisely where there is greatest need benefits us all. Childcare and early learning, affordable housing, and weatherization are all good choices.