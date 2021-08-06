Are you ready to bring back the fun? Summer isn’t over yet and together we can make the most of it!
Fishing, biking, eating ice cream, playing yard games, or going for a walk are all very simple activities that don’t take much time or skill, but when done with a child can make a great impact in their life. Big Brothers Big Sisters is encouraging community members to bring back fun for local kids.
The pandemic has been difficult for all of us, but the most vulnerable among us, our youth, have been affected the most. We have experienced a large increase in mental health related issues in our youth due to the pandemic and social unrest. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ commitment to positively impact youth and our community through one-to-one mentorship is now more important than ever. In the past year and a half, 20% of kids have lost contact with an important adult in their life. These connections are vital for our youth.
Kids need positive role models that are in their corner cheering them on. By just being there, a mentor is igniting, empowering, and defending their potential. Today, one out of three kids grow up without a positive mentor in their life. Together, we can change that! Mentors help youth see their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters evidence-based program builds social and emotional support, confidence and resilience that helps to ensure that young people achieve success in life.
Time is the largest barrier in getting people to volunteer. We often hear “I just don’t have time” or “I can’t take time away from my family.”
Did you know that being a Big only takes a few hours a month? A simple activity, twice a month is all it takes to make a difference — in both their life and yours. We can all find excuses why not to mentor, but why not find the reasons to mentor? In 2020, 100% of our volunteers surveyed said their Little has changed their life for the better.
We usually don’t volunteer to get something out of it, but when we do, now that is a bonus! Regarding concerns about taking time away from family, just know that it doesn’t have be that way. Family matches are an amazing way to incorporate a Little into your family’s daily life. It can even be a great way to teach children about volunteering, a win-win for everyone. Going to practice, a game, to the park, or making dinner, are all great daily activities that can enhance a Little’s life and your family’s life as well.
So, do you need the perfect excuse to go get some ice cream? Are you looking for a fishing buddy that is always ready to go? What about someone to play your favorite game with? Summer isn’t over, let’s take this great opportunity and bring back the fun! There are 150 youth in Steele County just waiting to have fun with a Big. Are you ready?