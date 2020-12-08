“Hey, mom how did you burn your hand?” my son asked at the dinner table. The burn was a little over an inch long on the top of my hand. The answer to that question is long and involved.
It all started with needing some trees removed from the yard. I contacted several people and for whatever reason was having difficulty getting someone to come give me an estimate. I was in the middle of preparing pies and caramel rolls for Thanksgiving. Frequently, when I start baking in the morning, I begin right after my morning walk. To say I looked a little unkempt is like saying the Vikings have been a little disappointing this season.
There was a knock at the door. It was the landscaping person. I dropped everything. He seemed unaffected by my disorderly presentation. I was already encouraged. I slipped on shoes and met him out back. We reviewed the work that needed to be done and chatted about the process and cost. On a slab of cement near the doomed trees was an old trailer filled with branches and many of the dried flowers that I so painstakingly cared for all summer. “I’ll need that trailer moved,” the arborist said.
The trailer. I put off dealing with the trailer for months, hoping one morning it would just be gone. When we moved from Nebraska to Minnesota, that trailer, filled with our beloved possessions, broke down on the way. A day or two after unloading it, police showed up at the door. Truly there is nothing that makes a better impression to your new neighbors than having law enforcement show up at your door within your first 48 hours of arrival. These young community officers arrived with a gift. After traveling over 500 miles, a box fell off the trailer right outside of Owatonna. We used the trailer a couple of times a year to dump yard waste. I was certain a tire was going to fall off, and we missed the training on the how to adequately secure a tarp. The last time we made it one block before we lost a branch and had to pull over and start over. I think I saw a neighbor rolling their eyes. Using the trailer always gave me anxiety.
In June I traded my vehicle with the hitch so did not have a way to bring the trashy trailer to the junkyard. I considered getting a hitch on my new vehicle, but that seemed like an unnecessary cost. I work hard to avoid unnecessary costs and sometimes necessary ones. I contemplated who I might recruit to help me get rid of the trailer. Who of my friends has a pickup? Who will consider me their friend after I ask for help? People with pickups probably welcome requests for assistance like someone with the plague. A plague reference during a pandemic is probably in poor taste. The husband of one of my friends recently traded his pickup for an SUV. I hope it wasn’t because he hauled my washing machine earlier in the summer.
I discussed it with my kids. “Maybe someone would want that piece of garbage trailer,” I pondered. I created an ad for Owatonna Buy and Sell and offered it for free with the caveat that the new owner hauls away the branches, etc. We added pictures. Since the trailer did not have a good side, I suggested my daughter take the picture farther away so the trailer’s flaws were less obvious.
We sat down for lunch. I have a strict policy: no phones at the dinner table. But as we were finishing, I peeked. There was message after message regarding the trailer. People were more than willing to haul away my branches. Isn’t America great? 75 people wanted it for various things, for a small engine business, for a Veteran’s program. People offered me money for it, $20, $40, up to $200. I thought someone offered his grandson for it, but then realized he wanted the trailer for his grandson’s project. Whew! I went quickly from relief that it was going to be off my hands to guilt that I had something that apparently many people desperately needed and only one person could have. What to do? “Does anyone just want the branches, mom?” one smart aleck kid asked.
I stopped reading the messages and contacted the first guy who offered to take it. Here is the thing: when I finally get rid of something, it is of no value to me. I am grateful someone else can make use of it. Why didn’t I accept money for it? It’s not like Christmas isn’t coming. But the trailer wasn’t in great shape. I offered no guarantee and no warranty. At least if it doesn’t work out for the guy he isn’t going to feel like he was ripped off and come back to burn down my house.
The lucky winner arrived with straps to tie down the branches. I was impressed as he fastened down the brush. He clearly had formal training in hauling things. I felt assured that if the trailer broke down on the way home this man would be able to fix it with a bobby pin and a piece of twine.
So back to the burn. I lost track of time talking with the tree man about moving the trailer. When I returned to the kitchen, my schedule for baking was completely messed up. The caramel sauce for my rolls had been boiling for several minutes. I needed to quickly get the pies in the oven. I had more pumpkin batter than pie pan space, so they were filled to the brim, over the rim. A son came in the kitchen as I was putting a pie in the oven, some of the batter dripped onto the oven door. The second pie was worse and spilled onto the counter, down the cupboard doors and on my pants. This struck me as funny, chaos does sometimes, which caused me to giggle and shake, spilling pumpkin filling on the floor. I sobered up when I put the pie into the oven and brushed my hand on the oven rack.
“Why did you ask mom about her burn if you were in the kitchen when it happened?” my son asked his brother. “I didn’t see her do it.” He did see me do it, but I have burned my hand so frequently on the stove and oven that I don’t even react anymore. Thanksgiving weekend was a win. I unloaded the substandard trailer and was held in high esteem by the kids who appreciated the wounds I incurred while preparing their fabulous Thanksgiving meal.